Michael Lang, promoter of the legendary Woodstock festival in 1969, revealed he was planning to have a custom strain of cannabis for sale to tie in with his 50th-anniversary event.

While one show is taking place on the happening’s original site, Lang’s Woodstock 50 will take place in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Aug. 16-18. Billboard reports he was in talks with MedMen, “one of Southern California’s biggest dispensary operators, to discuss developing a signature cannabis strain for the festival.”

“I have been working on [Woodstock 50] for two years,” he said, “looking for a location in New York state and hadn't found one that worked. I started looking at other states like Colorado, just trying to find the perfect field. I was at the end of my rope and had heard about this racetrack that was a four-hour ride from my house in New York, so one day I went to take a look. I went up and met the people that were really nice and kind of excited about the idea and gave me a tour of the place.”

Lang noted they will have "three main stages, and we're going to try and create these neighborhoods with highly curated, smaller stages and curated foods, curated entertainment, comedy, spoken word and acoustic performances.” He added that the event would heavily feature activist organizations who encourage festival attendees to "consider sustainability, global citizenship, conservation and involvement in politics.”

He said he’d grown tired of unrelated events through the years comparing themselves to the original festival, noting that the controversial 2017 Fyre Festival calling itself “Woodstock for Millennials” had particularly upset him.

“The guy was trying to pull a scam,” Lang said of jailed Fyre promoter Billy McFarland. “They never focused on the music, it was more about hanging out with models. That’s not Woodstock, that’s people stealing from others.”