Woodstock 50 Could Be Held At Vernon Downs

Michael Lang, the co-founder of the original Woodstock festival, is still planning Woodstock 50, and it looks like it could be right here in CNY.

Tickets are NOT on sale, and there are more questions than answers, but the Town of Vernon Supervisor Randy Watson tells the Poughkeepsie Journal that Woodstock 50 has applied for a permit to hold its concert Aug. 16-18 at Vernon Downs.

Woodstock 50 claims a capacity of 65,000, while Watson says the Vernon Downs application is a maximum of 50,000. Does 15,000 make a difference to you if the festival is held in your back yard?

Will there be music? Lang says all the musical acts are paid in full to a total of $23.5 million, but it's unknown if the schedule will adhere with a new venue. Here's a look at the previous lineup :

Day 1, Aug. 16:

The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Santana, The Lumineers, The Raconteurs, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, John Fogerty, Run the Jewels, The Head and the Heart, Maggie Rogers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Bishop Briggs, Anderson East, Akon, Princess Nokia, John Sebastian, Melanie, Grandson, Fever 333, Dorothy, Flora Cash, Larkin Poe, Brian Cadd and Ninet Tayeb

Day 2, Aug. 17:

Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson, Greta Van Fleet, Portugal, The Man, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., Edward Sharpe, and the Magnetic Zeros, David Crosby and Friends, Dawes, Margo Price, Nahko and Medicine for the People, India.Arie, Jade Bird, Country Joe McDonald, Rival Sons, Emily King, Soccer Mommy, Sir, Taylor Bennett, Amy Helm, Courtney Hadwin, Pearl, John-Robert and IAMDDB

Day 3, Aug. 18:

Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Cage the Elephant, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae, Young the Giant, Courtney Barnett, Common, Vince Staples, Judah and the Lion, Earl Sweatshirt, Boygenius, Reignwolf, The Zombies, Canned Heat, Hot Tuna, Pussy Riot, Cherry Glazerr, Leven Kali, The Marcus King Band, Victory, Hollis Brown, John Craigie, Amigo the Devil and Liz Brasher.

The musical acts were spread out over 4 stages, but IF everyone is still involved, and IF it happens at Vernon Downs, and all the other IFS happen to happen, we'll keep you posted.

