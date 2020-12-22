Hey Utica/Rome – Do This With With Your Photos For Christmas 2020

Looking to give something unique and memorable for the holidays? We have a few ideas perfect for those last-minute shoppers and easy on your pocketbook.

Our very good friend Lisa Curtis of LC Photography is offing pictures of your home with Santa for FREE! Yes, you read it right! FREE. She asks you to take 20 photos of your house with your cell phone, and then she transforms them into proof that Santa was there! She tells us, "This has been so much fun to do and very humbling 🙏."

We all have our favorite photos of loved ones and pets. This is a great way to show them in a different light and perfect for the holidays.

Halea's Photography is offering mini photoshoot sessions with 1 backdrop for $20.00. Also included is a cute "Christmas Ornament Photo" for social media, or you can print and frame it. Contact her for more info on turning pictures of loved ones into the ornament photo to give as gifts. Halea tells us she takes the photos at her house.

My photographer friend Jenny sent me the backgrounds and she's teaching me different things in photography she gave me the backgrounds as a Christmas present/ learning experience so I'm practicing as much as possible while giving people special memories...

Here are a few examples of the Christmas Ornament Photos. We think it's adorable.