Winter Weather Advisory: Lake Effect Snow On The Way For Central New York

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow, Mother Nature isn't messing around.

Your morning commute on Tuesday could be slippery, wet, and snowy. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Central New York.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 8PM Monday, through 3PM Tuesday December 7th 2021.

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 3 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Gusty west winds this evening could cause areas of blowing snow on roadways in Central New York throughout the overnight. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY

Central New York could see winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Expect the strongest winds to develop in the early evening after the winds shift from southerly to westerly.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Use extra caution when driving. Secure outdoor objects. This remains in effect for Steuben, Seneca, Cortland, Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and Southern Cayuga counties.

Long Range Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

You can read more here.

