Another winter will have come and gone before Game of Thrones fans feel the Winds . Series author George R.R. Martin has confirmed readers’ worst fears – the Song of Ice and Fire ’s long-awaited sixth novel won’t hit shelves until at least 2019.

Now that his LiveJournal is no more , Martin confirmed the news in a press release for upcoming Targaryen anthology Fire and Blood (h/t Entertainment Weekly ). The author’s last official Song of Ice and Fire novel, A Dance With Dragons , was published in 2011. The infamous delays between installments have kept fans on edge for years, especially as HBO’s Game of Thrones began to lapse Martin’s published work in Season 6. It’s still possible The Winds of Winter beats Game of Thrones ’ final season to the punch in 2019, though the author stated of his progress:

No, winter is not coming … not in 2018, at least. You’re going to have to keep waiting for The Winds of Winter. You will, however, be able to return to Westeros this year. I do want to stress … indeed, I want to shout … that Fire and Blood is not a novel. This is not a traditional narrative and was never intended to be … let’s call this one ‘imaginary history’ instead. The essential point being the ‘history’ part. I love reading popular histories myself, and that’s what I was aiming for here … As for me, I’m returning once again to The Winds of Winter.

Granted, Martin never promised 2018 as an official date for The Winds of Winter , and even stated as much in the process of shooting down rumors of an eighth book . The literary series is expected to wrap with seventh novel A Dream of Spring . If nothing else, Martin has at least premiered excerpts of The Winds of Winter to tide over fans, while Fire and Blood will hit shelves on November 20.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Winds of Winter – if they ever come.