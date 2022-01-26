Win 14 Karat Herkimer Diamond With Upcoming Valentines Day Contest

There's big news coming in the jewelry world that will make you proud to be from the Mohawk Valley. The iconic Herkimer Diamond will soon get national attention when it's featured in an upcoming popular magazine and you have a chance to win a special ring.

There's no way you're from Central New York and haven't heard of or gone to the Herkimer Diamond mines. Some of you might even be lucky enough to have a diamond from the mines of your own.

If you don't know about the Herkimer Diamond, it's a unique quartz crystal found specifically in Herkimer, New York. Though the crystal doesn't match an actual diamonds 10 point rating on the Mohs hardness scale, its diamond-like geometrical shape and 7.5 point rating gives it the "Herkimer Diamond" name. The Herkimer Diamond Mines KOA Resort gives visitors the opportunity to go dig up these crystals themselves. It's a great experience for everyone young and old, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Now onto the big news. Rock & Gem magazine to feature the diamond in their February issue of their magazine. To celebrate this, Weisser's Jewelers in Herkimer has designed a on-of-a-kind ring to celebrate. What's even better is that Rock & Gem magazine is planning to give away the 14-karat gold ring during their Valentines Day contest. People can put their name in the running starting February 1st.

Weisser's Jewelers is even more excited for the event because it coincides with their 40-year anniversary. You can see more of what Weisser's has to offer by going to their website or visiting them at 240 North Main Street in Herkimer.

