William Sadler Will Reprise His Role as Death For ‘Bill & Ted 3’
Bill & Ted 3 — officially known as Bill & Ted Face the Music — won’t just bring back Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. The film’s official account tweeted today a confirmation that William Sadler, who memorably played Death in the first Bill and Ted sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, will also be on hand for the film. (I mean, obviously, you can’t kill Death, of course he’s still around):
For the foolishly uninitiated, in Bogus Journey Bill and Ted die (uh, spoiler alert?) and then meet Death in the afterlife, who challenges them to a game for the fate of their souls. It goes excellent:
Death saying “Yes way!” is my particular spirit animal.
We don’t know how Death will factor into Face the Music. But given all the time that’s elapsed since Bogus Journey, you have to figure that the boys’ age and mortality will play a pretty big role. And if that’s the case, then Death should play a role too — and maybe another game of Battleship. Bill and Ted Face the Music will open in theaters on August 21, 2020. Excellent, etc.
Gallery — Reboots That Are Also Secretly Sequels: