William Sadler Will Reprise His Role as Death For ‘Bill & Ted 3’

Bill & Ted 3 — officially known as Bill & Ted Face the Music — won’t just bring back Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. The film’s official account tweeted today a confirmation that William Sadler, who memorably played Death in the first Bill and Ted sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey , will also be on hand for the film. (I mean, obviously, you can’t kill Death, of course he’s still around):

For the foolishly uninitiated, in Bogus Journey Bill and Ted die (uh, spoiler alert?) and then meet Death in the afterlife, who challenges them to a game for the fate of their souls. It goes excellent:

Death saying “Yes way!” is my particular spirit animal.

We don’t know how Death will factor into Face the Music. But given all the time that’s elapsed since Bogus Journey , you have to figure that the boys’ age and mortality will play a pretty big role. And if that’s the case, then Death should play a role too — and maybe another game of Battleship. Bill and Ted Face the Music will open in theaters on August 21, 2020. Excellent, etc.