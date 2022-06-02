With the summer season approaching, the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango will be opening its 12th season with four new exhibits this weekend.

Park officials say the new exhibits will debut for visitors, each constructed with a modern, natural zoo environment and built with the guests and animals’ experiences in mind.

photo courtesy of Wild Animal Park photo courtesy of Wild Animal Park loading...

“Every day at the park is potentially someone’s first time visiting us, and we want to make sure that visit is unforgettable,” says owner Jeff Taylor. “We also want to keep giving returning guests something new to experience each time they walk through our gate. Adding these new exhibits are proof that we’re always ready to expand and ready to build upon all the great attractions you have come to expect. Complacency is not an option for everyone here at The Wild Animal Park.”

The four new exhibits will feature animals from Africa: the Southern Ground Hornbill, the Warthog, Lemurs, and the Albino African Porcupine.

Construction for the new exhibits began more than nine months ago and each will feature unique experiences for guests to enjoy without sacrificing any safety and comfort for the animals.

courtesy of Wild Animal Park courtesy of Wild Animal Park loading...

The park is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

For drive-thru access, the last car will be welcomed 30 minutes before closing.

For more information about the park, services and extended hours of operation, you can visit the Wild Animal Park's visitor information page.

courtesy of Wild Animal Park courtesy of Wild Animal Park loading...

