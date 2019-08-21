Why Is Tina Fay Is Coming To CNY?

Megastar Tina Fey will be in CNY, or will it be Liz Lemon?

Tina Fey, executive producer, head writer, and star of NBC’s Emmy Award-winning comedy “30 Rock,” completed nine seasons as a writer and cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” and starred in movies like:

“Sisters,”

“Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,”

“Date Night”

Mean Girls” (which she wrote).

Oh, and her first book, Bossypants, topped The New York Times bestseller list for more than 36 consecutive weeks. This woman is awesome!

We can see Tina Fey at Hamilton College’s Sacerdote Great Names Series, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m., in the Margaret Bundy Scott Field House. Although it's a free event, tickets are required and will be available in September. Check back for more details

About the Series Via Hamilton.edu

The Sacerdote Great Names Series brings to campus national and international leaders in government, business, science and the arts. Established in 1996, the series provides Hamilton students, professors and staff members, as well as the broader community, with opportunities to interact with some of the world’s most renowned individuals through free, public lectures and, in many cases, intimate classroom discussions. The series is made possible by a significant gift from Peter and Bonnie Sacerdote and their son Alex Sacerdote ’94, and is named in their honor.

