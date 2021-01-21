Why Is The New Hartford Starbucks Closed?

That's weird. We didn't see the massive line of cars waiting for their coffee at the Starbucks drive-thru. So we went to investigate, and here's what we found.

A letter on the door:

Cindy McMullen

Did the covid pandemic close the New Hartford Starbucks? There was no one inside the building, not even a cleaning crew. There's also been no social media activity for a few days.

Other Starbucks locations in Central New York (they might not be open either):

5365 State Rt 233 Mile Post 244E, Westmoreland, NY - Closed

Rd #3, Rt 5S, Mile Post 210E, Little Falls, NY- ???

2188 Tag Rd, Canastota, NY - Open

We attempted calling other locations, and if we got through, we did not get any answers to our questions. Even though that's frustrating, we still love the fact that Starbucks is dog-friendly! Furry friends get a free Puppuccino, a small cup of whipped cream. Now that's a happy dog!

Cindy/TSM

Starbucks in New Hartford opened Wednesday, May 29, 2019. If you're a regular, then make sure you use their rewards app. It's a great way to get free stuff.

For those new to Starbucks, they serve up fresh coffee, espresso, frappuccinos. Cold-brew, teas, and it's all made to order. Lynn on Facebook says, "Salted Caramel Cold Brew with a pump of mocha = heaven!!!" Shania chimes in, saying, "try the vanilla sweet cream cold brew with toffee nut instead of vanilla!!! It’s amazing!"

For food, they carry protein boxes and bowls that boast 20g of protein or more. You can also grab a power wrap or sandwich, yogurt, fruit, and of course, muffins, cookies, danish, bagels. For a full list, check out their menu.

