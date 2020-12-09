WHO Experts Say ‘No Hugging’ for Christmas This Year to Slow Spread of Virus

Amid rising coronavirus cases worldwide, experts are saying you should refrain from hugging this holiday season.

The 'No Hugs' warning comes from the World Health Organization, who say close contact can spread the coronavirus.

In a press conference, New Hartford native and the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said most cases of COVID are being transmitted among people who are spending a lot of time together indoors - like home or a workplace - but it’s sometimes hard to “disentangle” how exactly the virus was spread.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

“It’s a horrible thing to think that we would be here as the World Health Organization saying to people, ‘Don’t hug each other.’ It’s terrible,” said Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, during a Monday news conference, according to the Associated Press.

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO's emergencies chief, says it's the "brutal reality" in the United States right now.

FOX News says "for context, the U.S. has seen more than 280,000 coronavirus deaths to date, the most of any country, according to estimates from Johns Hopkins University."

The CDC has already issued warnings regarding travel for the upcoming Christmas holiday, advising Americans to stay home and avoid travel if possible. The CDC says if you insist on traveling for the holidays, the CDC says you should get tested before you leave on your trip and tested again when you return. While awaiting your results, you should minimize contact with others.