The Who Announce Orchestral ‘Moving On!’ 2019 North American Tour
The Who will hit the road across North America throughout 2019.
The upcoming 29-date Moving On! tour will include spring and fall legs, where the band will play with orchestras at each stop.
“Be aware Who fans!" Roger Daltrey said in a press release. "Just because it's the Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete [Townshend] and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”
The spring dates will begin May 7 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., and conclude at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 1. They'll reconvene on Sept. 6 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., and wrap the whole thing at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
You can see the full list of tour dates below.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at LiveNation beginning Jan. 18., with a pre-sale for members of the Who's fan club starting on Jan. 16 at 10AM local time. One dollar from every ticket sale will go toward Teen Cancer America, which the band founded.
In addition to the trek, the Who are also planning to release an album of all-new material at an unknown date later this year. It will be their first studio collection since 2006's Endless Wire.
Pete Townshend said his 15 demos consist of "dark ballads, heavy rock stuff, experimental electronica, sampled stuff and cliched Who-ish tunes that began with a guitar that goes yanga-dang.” All tickets purchased will come with a code redeemable for a CD copy of the new album.
“The Who are touring again in 2019," Townshend said in the press release. "Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?"
The Who 'Moving On!' 2019 North American Tour
May 7 -- Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
May 9 -- Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
May 11 -- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
May 13 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 16 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 18 -- Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
May 21 -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @ Chicago, IL
May 23 -- Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
May 25 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
May 28 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
May 30 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
June 1 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 6 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 8 -- Alpine Valley, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Sept. 10 --Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 13 -- Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Sept. 15 -- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 18 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 20 -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
Sept. 22 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 25 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 27 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 29 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 11 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 13 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 16 -- San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
Oct. 19 -- Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park / Home of the Seattle Mariners
Oct. 21 -- Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Oct. 23 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place