The Village of Whitesboro Police Department is marking four years since the passing of Police Officer Kevin Crossley.

Crossley was an eight-year veteran of Whitesboro PD when he was killed in the line of duty in a motor vehicle accident on April 11, 2018.

Funeral for Whitesboro Police Officer Kevin Crossley (Jeff Monaski, WIBX) Funeral for Whitesboro Police Officer Kevin Crossley (Jeff Monaski, WIBX) loading...

Crossley, nicknamed 'Bing', was patrolling Route 69/Oriskany Boulevard and is believed to have been in pursuit of a possible speeder when the accident occurred, law enforcement officials have said. Video from nearby businesses showed Crossley making a U-turn on Route 69, then accelerating to approximately 75 mph, where the speed limit is just 40 mph. Crossley's patrol vehicle would collide head-on with passenger pickup truck, as it was turning into his path at the intersection of Oriskany Boulevard and Westmoreland Street, authorities said.

The other driver was ultimately ticked for failure to yield in the head-one crash.

Funeral for Whitesboro Police Officer Kevin Crossley (Jeff Monaski, WIBX) Funeral for Whitesboro Police Officer Kevin Crossley (Jeff Monaski, WIBX) loading...

Whitesboro Police shared a message on its Facebook page Monday, remembering their fallen brother:

...Kevin was a dedicated Police Officer, a loving son, and an unforgettable friend to many. Four years may have passed since we have had the privilege of seeing his smile, but he remains in our hearts every day. Thank you for your courage and bravery while serving the Village of Whitesboro. Your memory lives on through all the people you touched. Continue to watch over us all until we meet again.

The portion of Route 69/Oriskany Boulevard that runs through the Village of Whitesboro has since been renamed the Officer Kevin F. Crossley Memorial Highway in his honor.

WIBX/TSM WIBX/TSM loading...

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 04/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides

Police in New York Issued Nearly 13,000 Tickets in a Few Days

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.