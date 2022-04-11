Whitesboro Marks Anniversary of Police Officer Kevin Crossley’s Death
The Village of Whitesboro Police Department is marking four years since the passing of Police Officer Kevin Crossley.
Crossley was an eight-year veteran of Whitesboro PD when he was killed in the line of duty in a motor vehicle accident on April 11, 2018.
Crossley, nicknamed 'Bing', was patrolling Route 69/Oriskany Boulevard and is believed to have been in pursuit of a possible speeder when the accident occurred, law enforcement officials have said. Video from nearby businesses showed Crossley making a U-turn on Route 69, then accelerating to approximately 75 mph, where the speed limit is just 40 mph. Crossley's patrol vehicle would collide head-on with passenger pickup truck, as it was turning into his path at the intersection of Oriskany Boulevard and Westmoreland Street, authorities said.
The other driver was ultimately ticked for failure to yield in the head-one crash.
Whitesboro Police shared a message on its Facebook page Monday, remembering their fallen brother:
...Kevin was a dedicated Police Officer, a loving son, and an unforgettable friend to many. Four years may have passed since we have had the privilege of seeing his smile, but he remains in our hearts every day. Thank you for your courage and bravery while serving the Village of Whitesboro. Your memory lives on through all the people you touched. Continue to watch over us all until we meet again.
The portion of Route 69/Oriskany Boulevard that runs through the Village of Whitesboro has since been renamed the Officer Kevin F. Crossley Memorial Highway in his honor.