Whitesboro Couple Builds Trick or Treat Candy Chute for Halloween

Halloween could have been the latest in a long stream of COVID-19 event casualties - but parents are stepping up, sponsoring Halloween 'safe' trick or treating where kids can grab a treat from the lawn without having to walk up to the door.

Others are really putting their ingenuity to the test with candy chutes. One couple, MaryLourdes and John Durdan, have accented their Halloween decor with a custom-built candy chute - allowing kids to maintain social distancing while still collecting their trick or treat sweets.

Credit: John Durdan

The chute, built using PVC plumbing pipes, and painted orange, is safely perched along the steps, at an angle that allows gravity to do the hard work of delivering candy to costumed kids.

Earlier this month, the cities of Utica and Rome released their specific trick or treat guidelines, while the CDC has issued its own standards.

The CDC recommends low-risk activities, like:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

The CDC says people should avoid high-risk activities like traditional trick-or-treating, as well as: