Where You Can Get Free Food On Valentine’s Day In CNY
Looking for free food or discounted items on Valentine's Day in Central New York? We have your back.
Food and Wine put together a list of free items, and great deals, on Valentine's Day. Here's the places for CNY:
1) Auntie Anne’s
Heart-shaped cinnamon and sugar pretzels are available buy-one-get-one-free on Valentine’s Day—you can claim the offer on Auntie Anne’s site.
2) Dunkin’ Donuts
Dunkin’ is bringing back their heart-shaped donuts for Valentine’s Day, and also introducing a new cookie dough and brownie batter-filled donut. Plus, 10-count boxes of Munchkins will be available for $2 “for a limited time this month” at participating locations nationwide. Find out more on their site.
3) Olive Garden
Olive Garden will offer a dinner deal for two on Valentine’s Day. The meal includes one shareable entrée for two (Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, or Chicken Alfredo for an extra $6), a shareable dessert (Black Tie Mousse cake or tiramisu), breadsticks, dipping sauce, plus a soup or salad. The meal starts at $35.99 and is available through February 14.
Here's another list from People:
1) Denny’s
The restaurant chain will offer their rewards members 20 percent off their meal, in-store only, from February 12 to 18.
KNOW ANY GREAT DEALS?
Comment on this story and let us know!