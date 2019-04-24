When Should You Go to the Bathroom During ‘Avengers: Endgame’?

We’re going to try NOT to spoil Avengers: Endgame here. Clearly if you’re reading this you’re doing it before you’ve seen the movie, so we’ll do our best to honor that oh ye with a small bladder.

Now that I have seen Avengers: Endgame , I keep getting questions about it from friends and loved ones. In order of frequency the questions are:

“Is it good?” (Yes!) “Who dies?” (I’m not telling!) “Is it really three hours? When should I go to the bathroom?”

First of all: This is a place of no shame about not being able to make it through Endgame without a bathroom break. I saw the movie at 10AM after a big cup of coffee and despite my repeated insistence to myself that I would make it through to the final credits without getting up, my repeated cries of “Whatever it takes!” were no match for all that caffeinated bean water. I had to go too. So if you have to go at some point during the 182-minute marathon that is Avengers: Endgame , here is when you should go. (Again, I’m going to describe this in the least spoiler-y terms possible.)

Roughly an hour into the movie there is a scene with Tony Stark and Pepper Potts talking. They’re in a fancy living room sitting on a couch together. As the scene begins Tony enters, then sits down next to her. When you see the two of them on that couch together, run like hell . You will not miss anything super essential in that scene or the next scene, which is a funny bit involving Ant-Man that’s not crucial to the plot either. And unless you have a major problem, you should be back in plenty of time for the next important scene, which is between two of the Avengers as one of them drives up to Avengers headquarters. If you see that happen, congrats. You made it back in plenty of time.

So there you have it; the ideal moment for a break during Avengers: Endgame. Good luck, Marvel zombies. Don’t drink too much Coke Zero during the film.

