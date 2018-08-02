When is Big Lots Opening in New Hartford?

Big Lots is almost ready to open their doors in New Hartford , and they're hiring!

Photo Credit Cindy McMullen/TSM

Looking for a job? Stop over to Big Lots next to At Home Superstore in the former Kmart location in New Hartford. Cindy spoke with a Big Lots employee on August 1, 2018, and he said they'll be opening at the end of the month. They will most likely have a soft opening a week before the grand opening. Construction is wrapping up, and the hiring process is underway.

There are more than 1500 Big Lot locations employing over 40,000 people. Locations in CNY currently include:

102 Utica Street, Hamilton

Utica 350 Leland Ave,

2132 Glenwood Shopping Plz, Oneida

1146 Erie Blvd W, Rome

Photo Credit Cindy McMullen/TSM

Big Lots mission is to improve and enrich the lives of families and children. The Big Lots Foundation supports nonprofit programs or organizations with a focus on health care, housing, hunger, and education. The grand opening of the Hamilton Big Lots included a special donation of $1,500 to the Hamilton Central School.

Big Lots store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and is located next to At Home Superstore in the former Kmart Plaza . The plaza also houses Chuck E. Cheese, Super Cuts, and Sherwin-Williams Paint.

Photo Credit Cindy McMullen/TSM

