Marvel has a cinematic universe, but it doesn’t have a streaming service. Next month, DC will.

This week, DC Comics announced its new and very unique streaming service, DC Universe , will officially launch on September 15, a day that just so happens to be Batman Day. So instead of walking solemnly in a crime-ridden alley and dropping two long-stem roses on the ground this year, you can celebrate by getting a DC Universe subscription. (Or do both. You live how you want to live.)

DC Universe will cost $7.99 a month or $75 for the entire year. The service will offer both classic movies and television series featuring DC Comics’ stable of heroes and villains, along with new original series like the gritty live-action version of the Teen Titans (simply called Titans , though Teen Titans Go! Emo works as well), plus the ability to read thousands of DC comic books. It’s a very interesting hybrid and I’m interested in seeing how it turns out.

At launch, you’ll be able to get DC Universe on iOS and Android devices, and you’ll be able to watch it on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and on the web as well. DC Universe also unveiled some new photos from their Titans show, featuring Brenton Thwaits as Robin, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, and Teagan Croft as Raven. We’ll see how this all comes together next month on Batman Day.

