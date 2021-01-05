When can you get a COVID-19 vaccine in New York? It depends on who you are.

The vaccine is being made available in stages. It's being given to people who work in health care and are at increased risk of getting the coronavirus first. This includes people who take care of COVID-19 patients or work in areas of a facility where COVID-19 patients are seen. The vaccine will also be made available to first responders and nursing home residents and staff.

On Monday, New York residents who work for outpatient medical practices can start getting the vaccination. Shots will be given to doctors, nurses and anyone in the medical field who work with outpatients, visitors and people giving out COVID-19 test.

The second stage of vaccines will also be made available to people at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 because of age or underlying medical conditions.

The general public probably won't be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine until mid-2021 at the following places:

Health care provider

Community and hospital clinics

Pharmacies

Urgent care centers

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized applications for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. The Pfizer vaccine has already been distributed to hospitals. Distribution of the Moderna vaccine began the week of December 21.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to have about 95% efficacy at preventing symptoms and decreasing severe COVID-19 infection.

Three other vaccines, from Oxford/AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Novavax, are in Phase 3 trials and will will likely release the initial results from those trials in the next few weeks.

The vaccine will work for most people, but it will not work for everyone. Even after you are vaccinated, you will still need to practice important COVID-19 prevention steps, including staying home if sick, washing your hands, wearing a face covering and keeping physical distance from others.

Find out when you're eligible to receive a vaccination at NYC.gov.