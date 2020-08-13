What’s the Difference in Green or Blue Flashing Lights

Have you ever seen someone driving behind you with a green or blue flashing light? What do those lights mean?

In New York State, a green light on a vehicle indicates EMS personnel responding to a 911 call in their personal vehicle. EMS volunteers sometimes leave the station during their shift, if they get a call when they are out, they will activate the green light and proceed to meet the ambulance or to respond directly to their building.

A blue light displayed on a vehicle indicates a volunteer firefighter is responding to a 911 call in their personal vehicle. Most are responding to their firehouses to provide the manpower for emergency apparatus to respond to the emergency but some may be responding to the scene as a first responder.

If you see a vehicle with a flashing green or blue light, treat it like any other emergency vehicle requesting the right of way. When it is safe to do so, pull over to the right and come to a complete stop, so the emergency vehicle can travel safely past.

Every second counts. Help first responders help you.