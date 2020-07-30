What’s Open And Who’s Hiring At Sangertown Square
Most stores are now open at Sangertown, and many are hiring. See what's new here.
Beginning Monday, August 3rd, 2020, Sangertown Square Mall will return to regular hours of operation. Monday – Saturday 10am – 9pm, and Sunday 11am -6pm.
Shoppers are asked to follow the Healthy Shopper Guidelines from the Department of Health. Customers must wear a facemask, stay to the right and follow the one-way traffic arrows through the mall, use available hand sanitizer stations often, keep 6 feet from others and avoid touching products you do not intend to purchase.
Stores Currently Open:
- American Eagle
- Boscov's
- Charlotte Russe
- China Express
- Claire's
- Cool Nails (Appointments Required)
- Cooperstown Connection
- DSW
- Express Factory
- Famous Footwear
- FYE
- Game Craze
- Green N Wave
- Hannoush Jewelers
- Harlem Vibes
- H&M
- Hollister
- HomeGoods
- Hot Topic
- I-Candies Fashion Boutique
- JC Penney
- Jimmy Jazz
- Justice
- JW Fashion
- Kay Jewelers
- Macy's
- MasterCuts (Appointments Required)
- New York & Co.
- Pandora
- Perfect Eyebrow Threading
- Piercing Pagoda
- Relax Center
- Roll Roll Ice Cream
- Scentsations
- Screen Repair
- Sicilian Delight
- Target
- The Children's Place
- The Smoothie Bar
- T-Mobile
- Torrid (Opens at 11am on Tuesdays for vulnerable shoppers, and 11am on
- Thursdays for VIP shoppers)
- Zumiez
- Yankee Candle
The new store Earthbound will be opening this fall. It's a unique bohemian style retailer featuring clothing, jewelry, gifts, apparel, and home decor that is opening soon at Sangertown Square in New Hartford. They call it "a place where you can be true to yourself and come as you are."
Sangertown Square will also continue "Curbside@Sangertown" during mall hours. Participating stores include Dick's Sporting Goods and Macy's.
Currently Hiring at Sangertown:
Home Goods - Merchandise Associates
American Eagle - Brand Ambassador
American Eagle - Merchandising Lead
Foot Locker - Sales Lead
Foot Locker - Sales Associates
Security Officer with Allied Universal
Have you been back to Sangetown yet?