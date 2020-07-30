What’s Open And Who’s Hiring At Sangertown Square

Most stores are now open at Sangertown, and many are hiring. See what's new here.

Beginning Monday, August 3rd, 2020, Sangertown Square Mall will return to regular hours of operation. Monday – Saturday 10am – 9pm, and Sunday 11am -6pm.

Shoppers are asked to follow the Healthy Shopper Guidelines from the Department of Health. Customers must wear a facemask, stay to the right and follow the one-way traffic arrows through the mall, use available hand sanitizer stations often, keep 6 feet from others and avoid touching products you do not intend to purchase.

Stores Currently Open:

American Eagle

Boscov's

Charlotte Russe

China Express

Claire's

Cool Nails (Appointments Required)

Cooperstown Connection

DSW

Express Factory

Famous Footwear

FYE

Game Craze

Green N Wave

Hannoush Jewelers

Harlem Vibes

H&M

Hollister

HomeGoods

Hot Topic

I-Candies Fashion Boutique

JC Penney

Jimmy Jazz

Justice

JW Fashion

Kay Jewelers

Macy's

MasterCuts (Appointments Required)

New York & Co.

Pandora

Perfect Eyebrow Threading

Piercing Pagoda

Relax Center

Roll Roll Ice Cream

Scentsations

Screen Repair

Sicilian Delight

Target

The Children's Place

The Smoothie Bar

T-Mobile

Torrid (Opens at 11am on Tuesdays for vulnerable shoppers, and 11am on

Thursdays for VIP shoppers)

Zumiez

Yankee Candle

The new store Earthbound will be opening this fall. It's a unique bohemian style retailer featuring clothing, jewelry, gifts, apparel, and home decor that is opening soon at Sangertown Square in New Hartford. They call it "a place where you can be true to yourself and come as you are."

Sangertown Square will also continue "Curbside@Sangertown" during mall hours. Participating stores include Dick's Sporting Goods and Macy's.

Home Goods - Merchandise Associates

American Eagle - Brand Ambassador

American Eagle - Merchandising Lead

Foot Locker - Sales Lead

Foot Locker - Sales Associates

Security Officer with Allied Universal

Have you been back to Sangetown yet?