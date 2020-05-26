What New York Businesses Can Open in Phase Two

Portions of New York are preparing for Phase Two, opening more businesses, including retail, hair salons and offices Friday, June 29th.

Phase Two:

Professional Services

Retail

Administrative Support

Real Estate / Rental & Leasing

If hospitalization and infection rates of CVOID-19 don't increase, regions can begins the next phase, which includes restaurants and bars, followed by education and entertainment in Phase Four.

Phase Three:

Restaurants / Food Services

Phase Four:

Arts / Entertainment / Recreation

Education

Each business and industry must have a plan to protect employees and customers, including possible adjustments to hours and shift design to reduce density in the workplace, enacting social distancing protocols, requiring employees and customers to wear masks, screening employees and customers with temperature checks and implementing strict cleaning and sanitation standards.

Phase One businesses that opened May 15th included:

Construction

Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade

Select Retail for curbside pickup only

Agriculture

Forestry

Fishing

Drive In movie theaters

Outdoor low risk recreational activities like tennis & golf

Landscaping, gardening

For a full list of specific businesses included in each Phase and guidelines visit Forward.ny.gov.