What Is New York’s Most Googled Medical Condition?

What do you think people in New York Google the most for health? It turns out we all Google this medical condition more than anything else.

BroBible has put together their list of the most google medical symptoms by state. What do you think it said for New York? Apparently we Google LOSS OF SLEEP the most!

Most states actually searched for Stress, as that came up with the most Googled term. However, New York is not alone. Several others Googled loss of sleep.