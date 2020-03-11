What a Good Girl! Bella the Therapy Dog Retires in Syracuse

It was a bittersweet day at Upstate Cancer Center in Syracuse. Bella the therapy dog retired after three years of lifting spirits when patients (and the center's staff) needed it most.

Upstate's Program and Events Coordinator Matthew Capogreco gave the 10-year-old Bernese mountain dog a bag of goodies and lots of pats and scritches on her last day at the center. She looked as happy as could be to be recognized and get all the attention.

During her three years serving at Upstate, Bella brought smiles to the faces of more than 1,200 patients going through the fights of their lives. She's truly the best girl.

According to Upstate's Facebook post about Bella's retirement, her owner, Paul Angerame, said Bella is looking forward to long walks along Onondaga Lake Parkway. However, she'll always have a place in her heart for and miss her time at Upstate.