The change in ownership of local urgent care facilities in the Utica-area is now complete.

As previously reported by WIBX 950, Well Now Urgent Care purchased Primary Urgent Care, who operated facilities on Genesee Street in South Utica and on West Albany Street in Herkimer.

Primary Urgent Care officially closed on Tuesday (5/31), then re-opened at the Primary Urgent Care locations on Wednesday morning as branches of Well Now.

There are now four Well Now Urgent Care offices in the Utica-Herkimer area:

1904 Genesee Street in South Utica

230 North Genesee Street in North Utica

4754 Commercial Drive in New Hartford

130 West Albany Street in Herkimer

For those who frequented the Primary Urgent Care offices, there is a slight adjustment in hours you should be aware of. Primary was operating 7:30 a.m, to 7:30 p.m. seven-days a week. However, those locations will now be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., also seven-days a week.

