Primary Urgent Care Offers Walk-In COVID Vaccines
Primary Urgent Care at 1904 Genesee Street in Utica is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines and no appointment is needed.
Walk-in vaccines will be available today, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m to 6 p.m.
Vaccinations are for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
COVID vaccines are eligible for:
- Ages 30 and older
- Anyone with comorbidities or underlying health conditions (Ages 18+)
- Anyone who works directly with the public (Ages 18+)
Your second dose is guaranteed and will be scheduled at the time of your first appointment for 28 days later.
