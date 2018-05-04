10 Extremely Weird ‘Star Wars’ Commercials

Happy Star Wars Day everyone. Several years ago, the Galactic Senate designated May the 4th as the official day to celebrate all things Star Wars. As opposed to all the other days of the year when everyone ignores Star Wars and pretends it doesn’t exist. But “May the 4th be with you” sounds vaguely like “May the Force be with you.” So woo hoo, let’s celebrate!

We’re still a few weeks away from the newest Star Wars film, Solo: A Star Wars Story , but the marketing blitz for it has already begun, including your chance to buy Solo Solo plastic cups . That has to be among the most clever uses of Star Wars to sell a product (and vice versa). As evidenced by the ten Star Wars tie-in commercials below, many other examples are ... not quite so effective.

1. Pizza Hut/KFC/Taco Bell Joint Commercial

Marvel: “ Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”

Me: Ahem.

2. Taco Bell Star Wars Toys

Yes, you saw that correctly. This commercial uses the word “cool” in reference to this...

... so cool.

3. Panasonic

I can’t stop staring at this Japanese commercial for Panasonic starring George Lucas as a Star Wars character. Where are these people? Why are they applauding George Lucas? Why wasn’t this the ending of Return of the Jedi ? (Also, make sure you watch the first commercial on this compilation where George Lucas and more Star Wars characters watch a Panasonic satellite dish explode for some reason.)

4. Pepsi

This one must be set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. What movie theater circa 1997 still had uniformed ushers? (And how many of them were armed with lightsaber flashlights?)

5. Pepsi

If this is “a date,” how the heck did these two meet? I have a lot of questions about this.

6. Lays

Forget the giant Jar Jar tongues: Who the hell eats potato chips in a movie theater? Had the people who made these commercials ever even been to the movies before?

7. Brisk

Darth Maul says 31 words in the entirety of The Phantom Menace. He says 25 in this 30-second ad for iced tea.

8. Target

I genuinely do not understand what this commercial is advertising.

9. Burger King

Putting ketchup on fries seems like an enormous waste of Jedi resources. Also, swinging that lightsaber in Burger King could have easily killed a few people? Very dangerous.

10. Sea Chicken

Upon closer inspection, I’m not sure this was an officially licensed Star Wars advertisement.