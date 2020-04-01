Wegmans is helping out vulnerable communities during the coronavirus crisis with a large donation. The company announced they will donate $4 million to food banks in communities where they have stores, including New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Virginia.

At times like these, everyone is called on to come together and support one another. One of our highest giving priorities is providing food for people at risk of hunger. The best way to do this is by supporting local food banks that can provide food directly to people in need. Given the unknown duration and overall impact of this crisis, Wegmans is donating $4 million spread across all our partner food banks. We will continue to support our partners and adapt as needed.

According to WBNG, Wegmans will donate to a number of New York food banks, including the Food Bank of Central New York in Syracuse, FoodLink Abundance Shared in Rochester, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier in Elmira, the Feedmore WNY in Buffalo and City Harvest in New York City.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

During the coronavirus crisis, Wegmans stores in central New York have also implemented new methods to sanitize and maintain social distancing as much as possible. Each checkout stand has a red tape line at the end of the lane, where customers must stay until the cashier calls them forward, allowing employees to sanitize the registers between customers.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Red Coronavirus Banner at the top of the page' or in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.