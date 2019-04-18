A new movie called “The Night House" starring Rebecca Hall starts filming soon in CNY, but they need a house that feels remote.

Hollywood called, and they need a house on the water in CNY to be featured in a major motion picture called “The Night House." Filming is slated to begin in May and continue through June. Specs for the waterfront home include:

Two story

Built in the last 15 years

Wooden

1500 sq ft or more

A waterfront property

Should feel remote, free at most angles from neighboring houses

Unique architectural qualities

If you own something that would work the contact thenighthousefilm@gmail.com .

New York Upstate reports that homeowners will be paid a “substantial monthly rental and relocation fee” so they can stay in a hotel while making money renting out their home. The press release states:

“We will treat your home with the utmost care, but just in case, our lawyers insist we have a full insurance policy,”

Variety reports Rebecca Hall will star in the independent horror-thriller “The Night House” from producer David S. Goyer.

“The Night House” follows a widow who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets. The pic is scheduled to begin shooting in May.

