Water Safari Forced to Delay Reopening, Reservation System Halted

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is being forced to delay their anticipated opening, and have temporarily stopped taking reservations. The top water park is just an hour from Utica, in Old Forge.

Water Safari had planned to open for the season on June 27th, but that's been pushed back to an as-yet-unknown date as they wait to receive approval from NYS to re-open, despite the park's best efforts.

If you have existing reservations from June 27th - July 5th, Water Safari says you do NOT need to cancel your reservation, you will just need to make a new reservation with your existing tickets once their opening date is confirmed. In the meantime, no new reservations are being accepted.

According to Water Safari, the main guidelines for the 2020 season include:

Guests are required to wear masks or face coverings while they enjoy the park. Masks are required to enter the park.



Masks are not permitted on water slides or in pools (More details on masks available online).



Maintain social distancing throughout the park and in all cue lines.



Reservations are required to visit.

The park is also taking steps to ensure visitor and staff safety. All team members will be screened daily for signs of illness before being permitted to work, and will be required to wear a mask, unless they're in safety roles such as lifeguards and shallow water attendants. Enhanced cleaning measures are in place and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park.

Unfortunately, the shutdown means the highly-anticipated new rides, Killermanjaro’s Revenge, Mamba Strike and Serengeti Stampede, are now scheduled to open in Mid-July. The Curse of the Silverback will be closed until construction is complete.