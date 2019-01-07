They keep telling us this new Watchmen that’s coming later this year to HBO is not a straight-up adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ seminal graphic novel. And it’s pretty clear from these three short clips HBO released they weren’t kidding.

The deranged vigilante Rorschach is clearly recognizable in the first of the three clips below — or at least someone wearing a Rorschach mask is visible. (If this show really is a sequel to Watchmen , then that’s either a flashback, or a new Rorschach.) The other characters though, are not familiar from the book or the Zack Snyder movie. Who are these dudes in yellow masks with matching yellow shotguns? I respect the work that goes into coordinating your headgear and weaponry, but I’m still sort of confused.

Anyway, take a look for yourself and see what you think:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Set in an alternate history where “superheroes" are treated as outlaws, this drama series from executive producer Damon Lindelof embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. The cast includes: Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers and Dylan Schombing. Produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television, based on characters from DC; executive producer/writer Damon Lindelof; executive producer/pilot director, Nicole Kassell; executive producer, Tom Spezialy; executive producer/director, Stephen Williams; executive producer, Joseph Iberti. Debuts in 2019.