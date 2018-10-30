Last Thursday (Oct. 25) when Metallica brought their "WorldWired" tour to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, fans got a bit of a surprise when the band went back into their catalog and pulled out a true gem, the deep cut "Phantom Lord." Not only was it the first time the band played the song since the Orion Music + More festival in 2013, it was only the third time it's been performed since 2010 (per setlist.fm ).

"Phantom Lord" originally appeared on the band's 1983 debut LP, opening up the second side of Kill 'Em All , an album which turned 35 years-old this summer. It was played sporadically throughout the '80s in a live setting, but virtually disappeared from setlists the following decade. Like other numbers in the Metallica catalog though, it gets pulled out every now and again as a surprise for fans who might be looking for an elusive song to check off their live bucket list.

Then again, Philadelphia is no stranger to getting treated to Metallica rarities. The metal titans played the controversial " Million Decibel March " free show in the city back in 1997, and the following year it was one of just five North American stops of the club tour to promote the Garage Inc. covers collection.

Metallica's current tour in support of 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct is on break for a few weeks, but fans will see the next North American leg of the trek pick up in late November. Then the band has dates scheduled through March of next year. For a full list of upcoming shows, head to this location .

Best Thrash Album of Each Year Since 1983