WANTED: Morrissey look-alike from The Smiths in Upstate

Lights, cameras, action. An urgent casting call is asking for a Morrissey look-alike ASAP!

The Smiths were an English rock band formed in Manchester in 1982. The band consisted of vocalist Morrissey, guitarist Johnny Marr, bassist Andy Rourke, and drummer Mike Joyce. Three of the band's albums appeared on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Some of their hits include How Soon Is Now, The Queen is Dead, This Charming Man and many more.

Hudson Valley Casting says the person must be 20-35 years old and available to self-report in Albany 10/24 late call (afternoon... overnight) 10/30, 11/4, 11/6, 11/7, 11/12 with feature film sag-aftra background pay $170/8 hours. Send photo, phone email, height, sizes, current city, and state where you live to HudsonValleyExtrasCasting@gmail.com with MORRISSEY in the subject line .

Hudson Valley Casting finds talent for film, commercials, theater and corporate events in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Break a leg!