Walmart To Start One-Way Aisles in Stores to Enhance ‘Social Distancing’

Walmart is going to start one-way aisles in stores, as part of an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Walmart has already begun to limit the number of shoppers in stores at one time across Central New York. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

This week, stores will switch to one-way aisles, "using floor markers and direction from associates" to make social distancing easier while shopping. "We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop," Walmart says in a statement.

Other grocery stores across the United States are adopting similar policies, including Safeway, Kroger, and Albertsons.