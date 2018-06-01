If you love the taste of Upstate New York coffee makers Death Wish Coffee , you'll be able to find it at Walmart stores nationwide.

The Upstate New York coffee maker has partnered with Walmart to begin selling it's K-Cups in a box of 18 for $17.97. The “death cups” land in 1,627 Walmart locations nationwide on Saturday, June 9th.

In 2012 , Death Wish Coffee Co. started in a small coffee shop in Saratoga Springs. The company saw a rise in popularity after it aired a commercial during the Super Bowl in 2016.

Death Wish Coffee is made by passionate people for passionate people, and our carefully selected, perfectly roasted coffee beans produce a bold, highly caffeinated coffee blend. We strive for the best tasting and highest quality organic and fair trade beans in every bag."

The company claims to have the world's strongest cup of coffee with 200 percent more caffeine than your typical cup of coffee.

An 8-ounce cup of coffee has about 128 milligrams of caffeine or 16 mg per ounce. A Monster energy drink runs around 86 mg. Starbucks venti (20 ounces): 475 mg. And Death Wish? The company claims its coffee has 59 mg of caffeine per fluid ounce. So, a 20-ounce cup would drop a whopping 1,180 mg into your gut."

Currently you can still buy this coffee online, and at local Price Chopper locations.