Normally used at Upstate's mobile Mammogram testing unit, the 'Mammo Van' will be used today as a mobile testing clinic for COVID-19.

“As the region’s only academic medical university, Upstate has a responsibility to innovate,” says Upstate University Hospital Chief Executive Officer Robert Corona, DO, MBA. “The Co-Van will provide testing services for communities in need. Upstate is fortunate to have this state-of-the-art vehicle that is being reimagined in order to provide a safe, effective and convenient solution to COVID testing in our region.”

The van, which will be staffed by three registered nurses, will be offering free testing for anyone. Whether you have symptoms or not, you can go to the van, get tested, and get your results back in 48 hours.

It is advised that you register for a time slot prior to arrival to the mobile testing site. Call the staff at 315-464-2582. If you choose to show up to the site without registering, tests will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals will be tested in their vehicles, as the van serves as base of operations for Upstate staff.

The Upstate COVID Van will support the region’s ability to maintain re-opening benchmarks by meeting the designated testing criteria set forth by Gov. Cuomo. The van’s first mobile visit will be held today Thursday, May 21 from 10 am to 3:45 pm at the county office building in Wampsville; and Friday, May 22 from 10 am to 3:45 pm at SUNY Morrisville. Additional dates will be forthcoming.

If you're located in Madison County and you want to stay up-to-date about where the mobile unit will be located, click here.