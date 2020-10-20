Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks to Guest at Virtual Tom Petty Festival

Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jackson Browne, Stephen Stills, Adam Sandler and Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench lead the roster for a virtual festival celebrating what would have been Tom Petty's 70th birthday.

The late songwriter's estate helped organize the five-hour Tom Petty Birthday Bash, set for this Friday. (Petty's actual birthday was Oct. 20.) The event — featuring performances, testimonials and tributes to the late musician — launches at 4:30PM ET on SiriusXM's Tom Petty Radio with an audio broadcast, followed by a concert livestream at 7PM ET on Amazon Music's Twitch Channel and the Tom Petty website.

The Sirius show will feature spots from Starcrawler with Mike Campbell, the Raconteurs, Dawes, Jason Isbell, the Killers, Kurt Vile, Grace Potter and Grouplove, among many others.

The concert will offer dozens of performances and appearances, including Campbell and Tench, Stills, Foo Fighters, Sandler, Browne, Beck, Norah Jones, Spoon, Dave Stewart, Dhani Harrison and Graham Coxon, the Flaming Lips, Gary Clark Jr., Lukas Nelson, the Bangles' Susanna Hoffs with the Lumineers' Wesley Schultz, Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, Lucinda Williams, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Roger McGuinn and Amos Lee, among others. Listed as "special guests" are Vedder, Nicks, Lenny Kravitz, Jakob Dylan, Marty Stuart, Olivia Harrison, Rick Rubin, Post Malone, Jimmy Iovine, Kiefer Sutherland and Jane's Addiction's Stephen Perkins.

The annual event's 2020 edition will raise awareness for several causes: Save Our Stages (NIVA), Arts in Medicine, Digitunity and MusiCares. Fans are encouraged to donate.

The Petty estate recently issued the singer's long-awaited Wildflowers box set, featuring demos, live cuts, alternate takes and previously unheard outtakes.