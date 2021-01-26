Village Pizza and FatBoys Deli Building In New Hartford For Sale

After announcing that both Village Pizza and FatBoys Deli of New Hartford were closing up shop, the building is now listed for sale.

Both restaurants were owned and operated by Sal and Jess, along with the rest of the Grande family. Both were also located at 39 Genesee Street in New Hartford. It was the former Italian Chef location, across the street from Cavallo's.

The building that both restaurants was housed in at 39 Genesee Street is listed as for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. It's currently listed as for sale for $469,000.

Fully Equipped Pizzeria immediately available. Located at the main intersection in the Village of New Hartford. Situated .10 ±. mile to Routes 8 & 840."

If you'd like more info, you can find it on Pavia's website.

