Dr. Fauci: Two Masks Are Better Than One To Protect Against COVID

Two masks are better than one. That advice from White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci.

"If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective," Fauci told the Today show.

COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets. Respiratory droplets travel into the air when you cough, sneeze, talk, shout, or sing. These droplets can then land in your mouth or nose.

The Center for Disease Control recommend anyone over the age of 2 to wear masks as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from reaching others. Studies show masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth.

Double masking has not been recommended (yet) by the CDC but officials do says face masks should two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric. Anyone using a gaiter needs to make sure it has two layers, or fold it to make two layers.

Studies have shown cloth masks with several layers can block up to 70% of droplets and particles, limiting the spread of COVID-19.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order, mandating masks on federal property and while travelling. "Wearing masks isn't a partisan issue — it's a patriotic act that can save countless lives," President Biden tweeted. "That's why I signed an executive order issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It's time to mask up, America."