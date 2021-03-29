For many here in the Utica and Rome area of Central New York, White Claw is the superior beverage in terms of seltzers. Now you can enjoy your seltzer with more of a kick.

You know what they say: "there ain't no laws when you're drinking claws..."

White Claw is increasing it's alcohol content of it's seltzers as 2021 continues to roll on. You can get your first taste of this with White Claw Surge. This drink has an 8.0% ABV in a bigger can.

At 8% alcohol, White Claw® Surge is what happens when hard seltzer reaches new heights. Complemented by the refreshing tartness of cranberry, this new take on White Claw® delivers a wave of bold refreshment."

Currently in the Utica and Rome area, You can pick this up at Marcy Discount Beverage, and other retailers soon enough. You will find the Surge in Cranberry flavors and Blood Orange.

Stock Up On The New White Claw Iced Teas

White Claw is also introducing Hard Seltzer Iced Teas for the warmer weather. You'll be able to find these drinks available in a few different flavors:

White Claw Hard Seltzer Iced Tea Lemon is crafted with cold pressed lemon zest, providing just the right balance of zesty and sweet, with that refreshing iced tea and lemon taste.

White Claw Hard Seltzer Iced Tea Raspberry is complete with a fruity berry flavor thoughtfully paired with a hint of tartness.

White Claw Hard Seltzer Iced Tea Mango has an unmistakable mango flavor that immediately transports you to the world of warm and tropical. Not overpowering, the flavor is crisp and refreshing.

White Claw Hard Seltzer Iced Tea Peach has a splash of refreshing ripe peach flavor that's a little more sweet than tart, embodying the delicate balance of biting into a ripe peach.