Utica Zoo Seeking ‘Parents’ For Digital Adoption Program

Know someone with a birthday coming up? Do they love all of the animals at the Utica Zoo? You might want to consider adopting an animal on their behalf for their birthday present!

Currently, the Utica Zoo is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are constantly coming up with new ways to keep the zoo afloat, since they rely on admissions, events, programming, and other means to survive.

One of the newest methods to support the Zoo is through the Digital Animal Adoption program, which "allows animal lovers to show their support and symbolically adopt one of the more than 200 animals who call the Zoo home."

Looking to adopt for yourself or someone you know? It's actually really easy.

There is different levels of adoption at the zoo. Level one is $30, two is $50 and three is $100.

Level One - $30

With Level One, you receive a personalized adoption certificate, your name in the "Zoo News" and your own Social Media Graphic featuring your chosen animal.

Level Two - $50

Level Two-ers receive a personalized adoption certificate, your name in the "Zoo News" and your own Social Media Graphic featuring your chosen animal! You also get your choice of a Utica Zoo Key Chain or Pennant to match the animal you adopted!

Level Three - $100

At Level Three, you will receive a personalized adoption certificate, your name in the "Zoo News" and your own Social Media Graphic featuring your chosen animal! It also includes a special Utica Zoo t-shirt!

What's even better about this? There's several different options of what animals to adopt. Choose from Red Pandas, African Lions, Bactrian Camels, Sea Lions, Mexican Wolves, Hyacinth Macaws, Alpacas, White-handed Gibbons, Cotton Top Tamarins, Pallas's Cats, Salmon-Creasted Cockaoos and Chinese Alligators!

All adoptions will arrive via email or mail and do not require to be picked up at the zoo. The "Thank You" gifts can be picked up at Max's Print Shop in Marcy.

Whether you are a fox fanatic, lion lover or alpaca admirer, the Zoo has an animal you will love! But no, this does not mean you can take the animal home and actually parent it. Leave that to the Zoo's professionals.