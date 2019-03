Spring brings new life to the Utica Zoo . On April 14th, the birth of two African Crested Porcupines.

The pair of porcupines were born on April 14th to parents Kutarna and Daris. At their neonatal vet exam, they were determined to be a male and a female. The male is roughly 12 inches long and weighs in at 2.7 pounds while the female is 13 inches long and weighs 3.36 pounds.

The two aren't on display just yet, but will be soon.

