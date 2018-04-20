New York State Offering Free First Time Summer Camping

Have you ever wanted to go camping in Upstate New York? This summer may be your chance to try it for free.

In 2017, New York State offered the first-time camper program and it's back for this summer. The Department of Environmental Conservation and Office of Parks and Recreation are providing all the gear necessary for 65 families to try out camping at campgrounds around the state.

According to WNYT , these first-time camper weekends are scheduled at 13 state-run campgrounds on weekends throughout July and August. If you're interested, you have to submit an application to be considered.

BONUS VIDEO