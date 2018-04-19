Joe Perry Kicks Off Tour in Boston: Photos, Set List, Review

Joe Perry kicked off his brief run of "Joe Perry and Friends" East Coast dates in support of his new solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto , last night in his hometown of Boston.

And when it comes to "friends," the Aerosmith guitarist has some pretty famous ones.

Not only did Perry bring along his fellow six-string bandmate Brad Whitford , former Boston guitarist Barry Goudreau and local hero Extreme singer Gary Cherone , he also called in an assist from legendary singer Terry Reid for a couple songs, Joe Perry Project singer Charlie Farren and brought the house down with Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton, who appeared for the encore of Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion."

The evening was heavy on Perry's main band, and old-school fans were in heaven. with nothing after the band's '70's classic era of bluesy, dirty rock 'n' roll showing up in the set list.

Those looking for something post-1976 were out of luck, with Cherone delivering the goods with brilliant acrobatics, vocal dexterity and enthusiasm for Aerosmith deep cuts like "Pandora's Box," "Last Child" and "Adam's Apple." You can see the full set list below.

To close the set out, Perry had one last surprise in introducing Hamilton, leaving three-fifths of Aerosmith onstage in the city where they started, and then following it up with "Walk This Way."

Perry has a second show tonight in Hampton Beach, N.H., before wrapping up the Joe Perry and Friends trek tomorrow in Atlantic City.

You can see photos from the show below.

Joe Perry, House of Blues, Boston, 4/18/18

Let the Music Do the Talking

Train Kept A-Rollin'

Pandora's Box

Shakin' My Cage

Aye Aye Aye

Last Child

Sick & Tired

I'll Do Happiness

Won't Let Me Go

Adam's Apple

Combination

Seasons of Wither

East Coast, West Coast

I've Got the Rock n' Rolls Again

Quake

Night Time

Eve of Destruction

Rockin' Train

Toys in the Attic

Encore:

Sweet Emotion

Walk This Way