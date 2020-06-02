Utica Woman Warning Others, Says Her Cat ‘Sammy’ Was Shot

A Utica woman is warning other pet-owners after she says her cat, Sammy, was shot in the leg. Sammy will need to have his leg amputated as a result.

Christina Zbytniewski lives on Arlington Road, near Jones School in Utica. He cat, Sammy, spends part of his day outdoors. On Monday, she says Sammy was out in the neighborhood. "I was seeing him every 20 minutes or so, he wasn't far. He came in about 3:30 limping, with a wound (to his front leg)."

Of course, Christina immediately took her cat to the vet, and that's where she says she got the shocking news: Sammy had been shot. "I asked if it was a BB gun and they said no, it was an actual bullet."

Unfortunately for Sammy, he will have to have his leg amputated, but Christina says it was her only alternative to having Sammy put down.

Christina says she called the Utica Police Department, who sent the Animal Control Officer.

"It's scary that someone shot a firearm in the neighborhood. There were kids outside all day, people walking, etc," Christina writes.

When asked whether the veterinarian was able to identify the caliber of bullet, Christina says it's currently lodged in the cat's front leg, but her vet will try and keep it for her.

Right now, there are no other reports of cats being deliberately injured in the South Utica area. If you have any information, please contact beth@lite987.com