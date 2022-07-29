A Utica woman has been indicted for theft and misappropriation of funds as a fiduciary.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office say 54-year-old Trina Gigliotti is charged with misappropriating the funds of the legally incompetent spouse of a deceased veteran.

She’s also accused of stealing from the U.S Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

The charges filed against Gigliotti carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, along with up to three years of supervised release.

Gigliotti is also being asked to forfeit over $36,000, which is the amount she allegedly stole.

She was arraigned on Thursday in Syracuse and released on conditions of supervision pending further proceedings.

The case is part of the Elder Justice Initiative.

The mission of the Elder Justice Initiative is to support and coordinate the Department’s enforcement and programmatic efforts to combat elder abuse, neglect and financial fraud and scams that target our nation’s older adults.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving elders can call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-372-8311.

This case is being investigated by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian. LaRochelle.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Stunning Photos Of Powerful Northern Lights In The Adirondacks A solar storm hit Earth and brought with it a spectacular light show visible as far south as New York. In the Adirondacks, one photographer captured all of the magic.

Meet Patrick Bly. He's the man responsible for these amazing photos of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.

The Savoy In Rome Is For Sale You can now own a major piece of Rome New York history. The Savoy restaurant is for sale.

