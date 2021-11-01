A Utica man is facing several weapon charges following a Halloween patrol and subsequent arrest by Utica Police.

Officials say members of the UPD were conducting a proactive Halloween holiday patrol in the area of Kemble Street near Grove Street at approximately 10PM. Officers on patrol say they turned their attention to a group of people and one of the people in that group appeared to be holding a weapon at his side.

Upon witnessing the group and an individual possibly armed, police say they attempted to conduct a stop and the male in question fled on foot. Police say while in pursuit of the suspect, officers witnessed the man throw something over a fence and shortly after officers were able to catch up to him.

Photo Courtesy of UPD

Police officials say after a brief struggle officers were able to take the suspect into custody. Upon searching the individual, officers say they located a .40 caliber Glock handgun tucked into the waistband of the man and eventually they located the item that was thrown over a fence. Police say that item was a magazine with 30 rounds of ammunition inside.

Photo Courtesy of UPD

As a result of the incident Utica Police have arrested 19-year-old Paw See of Utica and charged him with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Resisting Arrest.

