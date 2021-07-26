Two men are under arrest on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop by Utica Police.

Officials say UPD officers associated with the Crime Prevention Unit conducted the traffic stop on the 300 block of Arthur Street on Sunday, July 25th at approximately 11:30PM. Police say when the officers approached the vehicle they noticed several duffel bags located in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police officials also say approaching officers noticed what appeared to bags sealed in a manner similar to how drugs are packaged. Police say an officer also noticed what appeared to be the grip of a handgun sticking out from the side pocket of one of the bags. Based on what officers observed, police say the occupants were removed from the vehicle and the car was searched.

Officials say after police searched the duffel bag and it's contents they located a loaded .380 pistol and plastic bags containing contraband. Police say they continued to search additional bags and also discovered a loaded 9mm handgun. As a result of the searches the following individuals were arrested.

Photo Courtesy of UPD

Tremayne Bowens (26) of Utica

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Photo Courtesy of UPD

Justice Polak (20) of Ilion

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm

After the suspects were taken into custody they were transferred to Utica Police Department headquarters to further the investigation. Officials say one of the firearms discovered as a result of the search was reported stolen from another jurisdiction and additional charges are pending.

Photo Courtesy of UPD

Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law

This Whitesboro, NY Golf Course Is For Sale And Is A Hole In One If You're An Avid Golfer For a cool $1.3 Million, this golf course could be your domain. With 18 holes and plenty of space, take a look at the picturesque scenery and image hitting under par here at what could be your very own course.