Utica Police Make Arrest In Commercial Vehicle Theft
Utica Police have made in arrest in the theft of a commercial vehicle.
Police say the dump truck-style vehicle with an attached trailer and fork lift was taken from a parking lot off of North Genesee Street.
The truck and trailer were spotted on Oriskany Street nearly Schuyler Street on Tuesday, July19.
Police say it appeared whoever took the vehicle had attempted to spray paint the truck doors to obscure the name of the business.
Officers were able to stop the truck on Whitesboro Street.
The driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old Jason Morey, who has no know address, was taken into custody and taken to Utica Police Department Headquarters.
Police allegedly found Morey was in possession of a glass tube containing a substance consistent with crack cocaine.
It was also determined that whoever had stolen and/or possessed the vehicle during the time it was taken had removed the catalytic converters from the truck.
Morey was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in second degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree
Police say the investigation into the theft and destruction of the vehicle is continuing.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]