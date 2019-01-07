Utica Police Investigating Homicide On Tilden Ave

Utica Police

UPDATE (10:55 p.m.): Utica Police have discovered the remains of who they believe to be 90-year old Katerine Aubain. A Medical Examiner will confirm the identities of the victims of this horrendous crime.

Utica Police are investigating a suspicious death at 1147 Tilden Ave as a homicide

One person was found dead inside the home on Sunday night.

Police are searching for a missing woman, 90-year old Katerine Aubain, who was last seen at the residence.

Aubain is being considered an endangered party and police are asking for the public's assistance in helping find her.

Police have a person of interest in custody and do not believe there to be any danger to the general public

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Utica Police at (315) 223 3510.